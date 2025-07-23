Dollar prices decrease in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 139,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, at the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 139,500 IQD this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 140,500 IQD and 138,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 139,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 138,800.