Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil
2025-07-23T08:59:41+00:00

Shafaq News - Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate increased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 139,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 139,000 dinars on Tuesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 140,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 138,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 139,250 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 139,000.

