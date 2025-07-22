Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 139,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 139,000 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 140,500 IQD and 138,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 139,275 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 139,075.