Shafaq News- Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday accused Portugal coach Jorge Jesus of breaking commitments over his role with the national team which led to his decision to leave the squad during the September international window.

Ronaldo said that after the 2026 World Cup he had prepared a farewell letter to Portuguese supporters but reconsidered retirement after Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proença urged him to continue. Proença later sought his opinion on appointing Jesus and he supported the choice.

According to Ronaldo, Jesus subsequently told him he remained central to the national team project and outlined a plan under which the 41-year-old would play the first and final matches of the September window, with his workload managed across the other games.

Ronaldo also rejected an initial suggestion that he remain in Portugal rather than travel for the away fixtures against Norway and Denmark because he believed doing so would set a poor example as captain –a position Jesus accepted.

“The coach had broken his word to me.”

Jesus had previously called the dispute a “misunderstanding” and said Ronaldo could return to the national team if he was playing and wanted to do so.

The FPF has not publicly responded to Ronaldo’s latest statement.