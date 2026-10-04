Shafaq News- Lisbon

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro spoke separately with Cristiano Ronaldo, national team coach Jorge Jesus, and Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proença after Ronaldo left the national team camp, a source in Montenegro’s office told A Bola.

According to Observador, Montenegro was concerned about how Ronaldo’s departure, particularly the way it unfolded, could affect the national team’s international image, the federation, and ultimately Portugal.

Ronaldo had said on social media that he decided to leave the camp after Jesus’s press conference and a conversation with Proença, adding that he would explain the reasons “in due course.” He remained an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on September 27 despite warming up for much of the second half. Jesus later said he had considered bringing Ronaldo on for about 30 minutes but that the way the game developed led him to make other choices.

Portugal then beat Denmark 4-2 in Copenhagen on October 1 without Ronaldo, maintaining its perfect Nations League start. The team hosts Norway in Porto later today.