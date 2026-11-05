Shafaq News- Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, ending a 23-year Portugal career that brought three titles and men’s world records of 146 goals in 234 appearances.

“The day has come to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team,” the 41-year-old said in a farewell video on social media, thanking supporters, teammates, coaches, staff, and his family. He said he was leaving proud of his career and knowing he had given everything for Portugal.

Ronaldo made his senior international debut in August 2003 and captained Portugal to its first major title at Euro 2016, followed by Nations League victories in 2019 and 2025. UEFA records show he became the first player to score at six World Cups.

The Portuguese Football Federation thanked Ronaldo and revealed a plan for a tribute allowing supporters to celebrate his career, according to a statement carried by Sport TV.

His departure follows a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus that led him to leave Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on September 30. The federation imposed a 30-day suspension, which ended on October 30. Ronaldo subsequently apologized and said he remained available for selection after serving his punishment.