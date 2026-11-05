Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Thursday that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used as a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries, the prime minister's office said.

Al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq's call for respect for state sovereignty and for peaceful solutions that preserve the region's security, the statement said. Both sides agreed on the importance of continued contact and coordinating positions on issues of mutual interest.