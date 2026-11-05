Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Army units began reinforcing their positions along the Rawa–Hatra defensive line to secure desert areas north of the Euphrates River toward Nineveh and Saladin provinces, Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool Abdullah said on Thursday.

In a statement, Rasool said troops from Al-Jazira Operations Command and Western Nineveh Operations Command had stepped up their deployment to secure desert areas, pursue remaining militants and prevent them from using the desert as a refuge.

He added that the deployment also aimed to secure a shorter route for civilian and commercial traffic, supporting investment, agriculture and livestock grazing in the region.

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