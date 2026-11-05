Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces found an old drone carrying a missile in the Sikanian area of northern Kirkuk province on Thursday and safely defused the weapon, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drone was discovered during a joint intelligence operation involving the National Security Service and Kirkuk Operations Command, in coordination with military engineering teams and the Iraqi Army's 8th Division, according to the source.

Specialized teams reached the site, secured the area and defused the missile without casualties or damage.