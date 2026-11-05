Yemeni government forces report 1,298 anti-Houthi operations

Yemeni government forces report 1,298 anti-Houthi operations
2026-11-05T17:02:22+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government carried out 1,298 operations targeting Houthi positions, “neutralizing” about 440 Houthi (Ansarallah) commanders and fighters, military spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili claimed on Thursday.

Al-Nuzaili said Operation “Dawn of Yemen” involved support from warplanes, drones, and artillery, destroying or damaging 132 vehicles, armored vehicles, and heavy weapons.

Government forces backed by Popular Resistance fighters took control of Sanamat in Taiz, targeted Houthi movements and reinforcements, and repelled infiltration attempts, he added. Military engineers also continued clearing mines and booby traps from recaptured positions in Al-Jawf, while fighting continued on southern and southwestern fronts.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, meanwhile, said Saudi F-15 and Typhoon aircraft conducted 61 airstrikes over the preceding 24 hours, accusing them of targeting civilian sites and killing and wounding dozens of civilians, mostly women and children. He put the combined total since the latest escalation began at 4,197 airstrikes and missiles fired at Yemen.

In Saudi Arabia, air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the Medina region earlier today, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said. Saree denied targeting Medina, however, saying the group’s operations targeted only Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

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