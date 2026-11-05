Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government carried out 1,298 operations targeting Houthi positions, “neutralizing” about 440 Houthi (Ansarallah) commanders and fighters, military spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili claimed on Thursday.

Al-Nuzaili said Operation “Dawn of Yemen” involved support from warplanes, drones, and artillery, destroying or damaging 132 vehicles, armored vehicles, and heavy weapons.

واصلت قواتنا المسلحة تنفيذ مهامها القتالية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، ونفذت (1298) عملية استهداف طالت مواقع مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وتجمعاتها وتعزيزاتها وآلياتها ومصادر نيرانها، بإسناد من الطيران الحربي والمسيّر والمدفعية. وفي تعز، تمكن أبطال القوات المسلحة، مسنودين بالمقاومة الشعبية، من السيطرة على صنمات، فيما واصلت وحداتنا استهداف تحركات المليشيا وتعزيزاتها، وأحبطت محاولات تسلل في عدد من المحاور، وسط استمرار المواجهات في محاور قتالية أخرى. وفي جبهات الجوف، تواصل وحدات الهندسة العسكرية تطهير المواقع المستعادة من الألغام والشراك الخداعية، بما يسهم في تأمين تلك المواقع وحماية الأرواح. وفي الجبهتين الجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية، تواصل قواتنا دحر المليشيا واستهداف تجمعاتها وآلياتها ومصادر نيرانها، وسط مواجهات متواصلة في عدد من القطاعات. وأسفرت الاستهدافات إلى تحييد نحو (440) من عناصر المليشيا وقياداتها، وتدمير وإعطاب (132) آلية وعربة ومدرعة وقطعة سلاح ثقيل. وتواصل قواتنا المسلحة أداء مهامها بعزيمة ثابتة، مع اتخاذ الاحتياطات الواجبة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) November 5, 2026

Government forces backed by Popular Resistance fighters took control of Sanamat in Taiz, targeted Houthi movements and reinforcements, and repelled infiltration attempts, he added. Military engineers also continued clearing mines and booby traps from recaptured positions in Al-Jawf, while fighting continued on southern and southwestern fronts.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, meanwhile, said Saudi F-15 and Typhoon aircraft conducted 61 airstrikes over the preceding 24 hours, accusing them of targeting civilian sites and killing and wounding dozens of civilians, mostly women and children. He put the combined total since the latest escalation began at 4,197 airstrikes and missiles fired at Yemen.

In Saudi Arabia, air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the Medina region earlier today, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said. Saree denied targeting Medina, however, saying the group’s operations targeted only Saudi oil facilities and military bases.