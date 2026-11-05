Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways will resume Baghdad-Beijing flights via Basra from November 14, the airline said on Thursday.

Director General Mustafa Talib said the service would support travel and trade as part of Transport Minister Wahab Al-Hassani’s instructions to expand the national carrier’s international network.

Iraqi Airways previously suspended all flights as US-Israeli fighting with Iran led to airspace closures and disrupted aviation across the Middle East, but Thursday’s statement did not specify when or why the Beijing service was suspended.