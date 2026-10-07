Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways carried 271,589 passengers on 1,585 direct flights in September, marking a busy month for Iraq’s national carrier, the Ministry of Transport said Wednesday.

Citing Iraqi Airways Director General Mustafa Talib, the ministry said the figures reflect continued demand for air travel between Iraq and international destinations.

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Talib attributed the results to ongoing efforts to improve the airline’s operations, pointing to Transport Minister Wahib Al-Hassani’s follow-up on the carrier’s performance.

“Iraqi Airways is also working to expand its flight network and improve fleet readiness,” he added.

According to the airline’s booking system, Iraqi Airways currently lists 35 destinations, with Tehran, Istanbul, Dubai, and Cairo among its major international destinations.

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