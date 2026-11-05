Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Galawezh International Festival opened in al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday, bringing together writers, artists, and intellectuals from Iraq and several Arab and European countries for a three-day program of cultural and artistic events.

Ibtisam Ismail, supervisor and organizer of the festival's 29th edition, told Shafaq News that this year's edition is named after writer Sami Hadi in recognition of his career and contributions to culture.

The festival's program includes a musical performance by the Rastak band, international book and fine arts exhibitions, photography displays, and poetry and literary events featuring several writers and poets.

Ismail explained that activities will include discussion sessions and cultural and intellectual seminars.

The closing day will feature an award ceremony honoring participants and selected figures as part of the festival's activities, she added.

Regarding international participation, Ismail said the festival welcomes prominent writers, artists, authors, and cultural figures from across Iraq, alongside guests from Germany, Sweden, Italy, Britain, Cyprus, Qatar, Lebanon, and Jordan. Participants also include cultural figures from different parts of the Kurdistan Region.