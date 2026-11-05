Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will return to the international traveling museum circuit after a 50-year absence, with plans to showcase its archaeological heritage in several countries, an adviser to the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities said on Thursday.

Amer Abdul Razzaq told Shafaq News that Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ali Al-Dakhili had approved a proposal to resume traveling exhibitions featuring Iraqi antiquities in countries including France, Britain, Germany, Japan, and Uzbekistan, as well as other countries interested in archaeology.

Germany is expected to host the first stop of the traveling museum in the coming period, he noted, explaining that the exhibitions will draw on collections held by the Iraqi National Museum, which houses hundreds of thousands of rare archaeological artifacts that have not yet been displayed.

According to Abdul Razzaq, admission will cost between 20 and 25 euros per visitor, equivalent to approximately $22–$27.

He described the exhibitions as an important potential source of economic revenue, citing Egypt's experience with traveling museums, which he said contribute to the country's economy and budget through dozens of exhibitions held annually across Europe and other continents.

The exhibitions will feature artistic and heritage displays, rare photographs documenting Iraq's history and areas threatened with disappearance, as well as models and documentation of historical artifacts.

The initiative also aims to raise cultural and archaeological awareness, promote Iraq's civilizational heritage, and encourage direct engagement with communities across different provinces and historical sites.