Unknown drone goes down in Iraq’s Kirkuk
Shafaq News- Kirkuk
An unidentified drone crashed on Saturday in the Rashad district, southwest of Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News.
The source explained that the aircraft fell within the operational sector of the Iraqi Army’s 42nd Brigade.
Security forces moved to the site and imposed a security cordon while specialized teams launched technical procedures to determine the drone’s origin and the purpose of its flight.
No casualties were reported.
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