Unknown drone goes down in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An unidentified drone crashed on Saturday in the Rashad district, southwest of Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source explained that the aircraft fell within the operational sector of the Iraqi Army’s 42nd Brigade.

Security forces moved to the site and imposed a security cordon while specialized teams launched technical procedures to determine the drone’s origin and the purpose of its flight.

No casualties were reported.

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