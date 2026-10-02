Shafaq News- Copenhagen

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future remains unresolved after the 41-year-old left Portugal’s national-team camp, days after saying he intended to continue playing for his country and pursue 1,000 career goals.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed Ronaldo’s departure on September 30. Ronaldo said his decision followed head coach Jorge Jesus’s press conference and a conversation with federation president Pedro Proença, promising to explain the reasons “in due time.”

The departure came after Ronaldo remained an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway. Jesus denied a rift with Ronaldo.

Portugal then beat Denmark 4-2 without Ronaldo on Thursday to extend its perfect Nations League start to three wins from three, with Gonçalo Ramos starting in attack and scoring.

Ronaldo has not announced his international retirement, leaving his next step with Portugal unclear. One possible scenario is a return to the squad without a guaranteed starting place. Before the dispute, Jesus said Ronaldo’s status would not influence his selection decisions and that players would be picked on performance.

Another possible scenario is international retirement. Ronaldo said last month that he had considered ending his Portugal career after the 2026 World Cup before deciding to continue.

Ronaldo remains under contract with Al-Nassr until 2027 and has continued to target 1,000 career goals. Before the current dispute, he said he wanted to reach the milestone and help Portugal win the Nations League.