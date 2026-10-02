Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Dozens demonstrated in Al-Hasakah’s Ghwayran district on Friday, calling for the Syrian government to assert its authority across the province and reactivate state institutions.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that demonstrators chanted slogans calling for greater state authority and a stronger presence for government institutions. They also called for the reactivation of courts, government departments, directorates, and municipalities.

Calls for protests in Al-Hasakah under the slogan “Friday for asserting sovereignty” also included demands for better public services, an end to quota-based appointments, and participation by the province’s various communities in running local institutions and decision-making.

مظاهرات أهالي حي غويران أمام القصر العدلي وسط مدينة #الحسكة للمطالبة ببسط سيطرة الحكومة السورية على كامل المحافظةhttps://t.co/FCyGxvOhc3 pic.twitter.com/dYEAlHNBn5 — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 2, 2026

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Forces said they had deployed patrols and vehicles across Al-Hasakah, explaining that the deployment was part of efforts to ensure full readiness to protect and serve residents.

متداول | من مظاهرة أبناء حي غويران أثناء توجههم إلى وسط مدينة #الحسكة للمطالبة بسيطرة الحكومة السورية على كامل أراضي المحافظةhttps://t.co/iBe4yKMkAl pic.twitter.com/Fo8IOHon8N — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 2, 2026

Earlier calls urged residents to gather near Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in Ghwayran before heading toward the Garage Roundabout.

Al-Hasakah province is undergoing a transitional phase in its administrative and security arrangements as agreements to integrate institutions and forces affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syrian state institutions continue to be implemented.