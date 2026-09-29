Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will not allow unauthorized entry or exit through the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran, Border Ports Authority chief said on Tuesday.

Omar Adnan Al-Waeli conducted an unannounced inspection of the crossing in Basra province, reviewing operations and compliance with government directives and border procedures. He called for stronger security, customs and oversight while keeping passenger and commercial traffic moving smoothly.

Iraq temporarily closed the Shalamcheh, Al-Sheeb and Mandali crossings with Iran on September 12 while authorities investigated security and administrative violations. The closures followed Saudi Arabia’s statement that drones launched from Iraqi territory had struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions.

An Iraqi investigation later found that the attacks originated from a site in Maysan province, while Iran denied involvement. Baghdad began reopening the three crossings on September 13 in stages, restoring passenger and commercial traffic after security, administrative and technical reviews.