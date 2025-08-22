Iraq to bring Turkish power ship online

Shafaq News – Basra

A Turkish power ship that docked at Umm Qasr port will start supplying electricity within a week, a Basra energy official revealed on Friday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Thaer al-Salhi, Head of the Provincial Council’s Energy Committee, said the vessel — with a 125‑megawatt capacity — will feed the national grid under a contract with Turkish operator Karpowership.

"Iraqi and Turkish teams are completing grid connections."

Karpowership has committed to delivering up to 590 megawatts via floating plants to help stabilize Iraq’s fragile power system, with two barges reportedly set to anchor in Basra’s Khor al-Zubair and Umm Qasr ports and begin operations within a month.

These additions come amid chronic electricity shortages: Iraq’s peak summer demand is projected at 55 gigawatts in 2025, while supply stands at just 27 gigawatts.