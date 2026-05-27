Devotion and calm highlight Eid al-Adha across Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Babil

Eid al-Adha drew large crowds across Iraq on Wednesday, as residents gathered at major shrines to mark the occasion in a calm atmosphere shaped by devotion and tradition.

In Baghdad, visitors arrived early at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Gilani, with attendance rising steadily from dawn. Eid takbeers filled the complex as people exchanged greetings after the ritual, while local arrangements helped regulate movement and facilitate entry and exit.

Afterward, many residents headed to the al-Sadriya district, where shops selling kaak and clotted cream recorded strong demand. Families gathered for the traditional Eid breakfast, a long-standing custom that continues to shape holiday routines in the capital.

In southern Babil province, the shrine of Imam al-Qasim, the son of Imam Musa al-Kadhim, attracted similar crowds, with attendees taking part in the morning observance across the surrounding area.

Read more: Eid in Iraqi Kurdistan: A time for tradition and reflection on economy