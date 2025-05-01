Where is the justice?: Iraqi workers share struggles on International Labor Day

Shafaq News/ Iraqis marked International Workers' Day on Thursday with marches and public celebrations in various provinces, as labor advocates and officials called for stronger protections, fairer wages, and institutional reform to support the country’s working class.

International Workers’ Day, observed globally on May 1, is a formal holiday in Iraq, meant to honor workers' contributions and renew advocacy for labor justice.

In Baghdad, the Iraqi Communist Party organized a rally in the city center, drawing dozens of members and supporters. Participants held signs and chanted slogans in solidarity with workers' movements worldwide.

“This march is part of our annual celebration of International Workers' Day — a symbol of global struggle against exploitation and injustice,” said Mohammed Sadiq, one of the marchers. “It reminds us of labor protests in the US that led to deaths but also paved the way for laws that protected workers, such as limiting working hours and ensuring fair wages.”

Suhaila Al-Asam, another marcher, emphasized the need for meaningful action. “We pay tribute to every laborer and employee in Iraq and abroad,” she said. “This is a day of solidarity with Iraq’s working class, who sacrifice so much to build this country.” She called for comprehensive wage reform and the full protection of workers’ rights.

Celebrations in Babil

In Babil province, the city of Hillah hosted a large celebration organized by the municipality and the Directorate of Youth and Sports. Officials used the occasion to acknowledge laborers’ contributions and renew pledges to improve their living conditions.

“Labor Day is a chance to spotlight the people who carry the burden of building this country,” said Hillah Mayor Ahmed Montathar. “Despite their dedication, many still face marginalization when it comes to pay, benefits, and safety.”

Babil Governor Adnan Fayhan visited a gathering of municipal workers, where he distributed cash bonuses and flowers. “We believe that workers are the foundation of development,” he said. “Today’s visit was a symbolic gesture of respect, but we’re also pushing for structural reforms, including adjustments to the national pay scale.”

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Directorate of Youth and Sports joined the celebrations. “We wanted to send a message that youth and workers are partners in building Iraq’s future,” said director Nail Hussein. “Work is the soul of life and the foundation of real progress.”

Ongoing Struggles for Iraq's Workers

Municipal workers attending the Hillah celebration echoed the need for change. “We have been renting for over 13 years, and some of us have not received basic entitlements for 17 years,” said Qasim Kazem, a municipal laborer. “We work long hours for just 350,000 dinars (about $265) per month, while others in similar roles earn millions. Where is the Justice?”

Policy Action, Not Ceremonial Rhetoric

Amid the celebrations, labor rights advocates warned that symbolic gestures must not overshadow Iraq's persistent labor challenges.

Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of Iraq’s Strategic Center for Human Rights, called on the government and parliament to adopt a comprehensive national strategy to protect workers and improve working conditions.

“Workers in Iraq still face serious challenges, including low wages, lack of social protections, and unsafe conditions in the informal labor sector,” Al-Gharawi said. “They suffer from weak enforcement of labor laws, insufficient government policies, and rising unemployment, which has eroded trust between workers and state institutions.”

He urged lawmakers to revisit and update the Social Security and Pension Law for workers in line with international standards, particularly to include those employed in the private and informal sectors. He also stressed the need to empower trade unions and strengthen labor inspections.

“Iraq’s labor laws—particularly Law No. 37 of 2015—are relatively advanced, but the real issue is poor implementation and oversight,” he said, calling for linking public contracts with local and foreign companies to compliance with international labor standards.

“Justice for workers will not come from ceremonial statements—it requires real legislative and institutional action,” he added, calling for national job training and integration programs to tackle unemployment among youth and graduates.