Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmaker Mohammed al-Karbouli's corruption conviction has become final after a court upheld the ruling against him on appeal, the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption said on Sunday.

The Federal Integrity Commission reported on July 16 that al-Karbouli, a current member of parliament, had been sentenced to two years in prison for requesting $50,000 to intervene in a public-sector investigation and help secure the continued appointment of a school principal. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars ($7,600).

The ruling was issued under Decision No. 160 of 1983, which covers offenses related to the misuse of public office.

Authorities arrested the lawmaker on June 28 as part of the government's Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign targeting MPs, officials, politicians, and business figures accused of illicit enrichment and wasting public funds.

Read more: Iraq’s Dawn Crackdown spreads through state institutions: What the latest cases reveal