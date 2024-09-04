Leader Barzani wishes success in anti-corruption fight for Federal and Kurdistan Commissions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani commended the Federal and Kurdistan Integrity Commissions for their anti-corruption efforts.

According to a statement from Barzani's office at theSaladin Resortin Erbil, the leader received a joint delegation from the Federal Integrity Commission, led by Judge Haider Hanoun, and the Kurdistan Integrity Commission, represented by Judge Ahmed Anwar. “The discussion focused on recent actions taken by both commissions to enhance transparency, combat corruption, and uphold justice.”

In his remarks, Barzani praised the efforts of both commissions and reiterated his support for their initiatives, expressing hope for “continued success in fulfilling their responsibilities.”

Earlier today, Hanoun and Anwar initiated a major anti-corruption campaign in response to the "Theft of the Century" scandal, involving the embezzlement of about 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion).

At a press conference in Erbil, Hanoun criticized the mishandling of the case against Noor Zuhair, noting the improper consolidation of 114 financial instruments into a single case. He also highlighted other issues, including delays in addressing the theft of $18 billion in railway assets.

In this context, Hanoun called for a parliamentary investigation into potential corruption protection and suggested regular replacement of judges to ensure transparency, expressing “a preference for imprisonment with honor over concealing the identities of those involved in the scandal.”