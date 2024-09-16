President Pezeshkian and Leader Barzani's shared roots: 'Interesting event' links the two Masouds

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke about an "interesting event" linking him with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

During his first press conference in Tehran, President Pezeshkian said, "Barzani was born in Mahabad, Iran. I was born in Mahabad as well. His name is Masoud, and mine is too. What an interesting event.”

In response to questions from journalists about the relationship between the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and Iran, he stated, "We managed to conduct negotiations very easily. Some parties created a war between us for no reason, arming some people there to ignite conflicts."

"They will protect our security, and we will protect theirs.” The Iranian President added, “We will repair our relations, improve our economic ties, and support each other in all suitable areas."

"The US wants us to fight, but we will not fight if we are wise."

On Wednesday Pezeshkian visited Baghdad in response to an official invitation extended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. The next day, he met with leader Barzani and several Kurdish officials to strengthen ties between his country and the KRI.

During the visit, Pezeshkian was honored with a symbolic gift from Leader Barzani: a copy of Mem û Zîn, the celebrated Kurdish epic penned in 1692 by poet Ahmad Khani.