New Turkish Ambassador to Kurdish leader Barzani: criminals will face justice

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Turkiye’s newly appointed Ambassador to Iraq, Anil Bora Inan, at the Saladin Resort in Erbil, Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral relations between the KRI and Turkiye, particularly in economic and commercial sectors.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, "the discussion covered the political situation in Iraq and the KRI, with Ambassador Inan expressing enthusiasm for his new role and reiterating Turkiye’s commitment to strengthening ties with both Iraq and the Region.”

“Inan also addressed the recent death of a Kurdish tourist in Turkiye and provided a detailed update on the investigation, stating that Turkish authorities have conducted a comprehensive probe and apprehended all suspects involved,” the statement added.

“Inan extended his condolences to Barzani and the victim’s family, assuring that those responsible would face justice.”

In turn, Barzani responded by wishing the ambassador success in his tenure and reaffirming “the Region’s dedication to enhancing cooperation with Turkiye.”