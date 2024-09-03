Kurdistan President welcomes new Turkish ambassador, highlights “support” for his mission

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani received Turkiye’s new Ambassador to Iraq, Anil Bora Inan.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Barzani wished the new ambassador success and expressed “the Region’s support for his mission.”

In response, Ambassador Inan expressed his pleasure at being appointed and affirmed “Turkiye's readiness to strengthen relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan in all areas.”

The two discussed the internal situation in Iraq and the Region, as well as the latest regional developments.