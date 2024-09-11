Leader Barzani, PM Barzani: September Revolution ignited Kurdish “confidence and justice”

Shafaq News/ On the 63rd anniversary of the September Revolution, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani described it as a movement that “restored the Kurdish people's confidence”, while Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) PM Masrour Barzani hailed it as “a foundation for justice.”

The Kurdish leader and President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) stated on Wednesday, "The September Revolution restored the will of the Kurdish people and became a strong political, organizational, and popular base for the continuation of their liberation struggle against oppression and occupation."

"Through its epics, bravery, and the steadfastness of its leadership, Peshmerga, and the people, the September Revolution advanced the legitimate cause of the Kurdish people and inspired the resistance in the subsequent phases of Kurdistan Region (KRI)'s national struggle," he added.

Meanwhile, the KRG PM Masrour Barzani said in a statement, "Commemorating the September Revolution is a reminder of a bright chapter written by the KRI people in their fight for their legitimate rights and their unwavering defense of their land."

"The September Revolution embodied noble values in promoting national unity and standing against injustice and tyranny.” He continued, “These are the principles from which we always draw inspiration in our ongoing efforts to provide more services to our citizens and safeguard our national achievements."

Notably, the September Revolution holds great significance in Kurdish history, as it laid the groundwork for Kurdish political movements and aspirations for autonomy, which continue to shape Kurdish politics today. It also marked the rise of the Peshmerga, the Kurdish armed forces, as a symbol of resistance and a cornerstone of Kurdish self-defense.

The revolution, launched on September 11, 1961, under the leadership of Mustafa Barzani, was driven by longstanding grievances over the Iraqi government's refusal to acknowledge Kurdish national rights and its oppressive policies toward the Kurdish population. The KDP, under the leadership of Mustafa Barzani, organized the Peshmerga to fight for Kurdish autonomy, cultural rights, and greater political freedom within Iraq.

The conflict spanned over a decade, marked by periods of both fighting and negotiation between Kurdish forces and the Iraqi government. In 1970, the revolution resulted in the Autonomy Agreement, which promised to grant the Kurdish Region autonomy. However, the agreement was never fully implemented, and tensions eventually escalated into renewed conflict.