September Revolution: Leader Barzani hails 64th anniversary of Kurdish struggle

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Thursday, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani marked the 64th anniversary of the Great September Revolution, describing it as a turning point that laid the foundation for Kurdish unity and collective struggle.

Barzani hailed the uprising as “a golden chapter in the Kurdish liberation movement,” calling it “the greatest political, armed, and popular revolution in the Region.” He said it inspired Kurdish society with determination to pursue new goals and advance the national cause.

According to leader Barzani, the revolution created the first lasting framework for joint struggle across different regions of Kurdistan, with participation from all communities and social groups. Its achievements, he added, “remain a beacon guiding the ongoing struggle for Kurdish rights.”

Launched on September 11, 1961, under Mullah Mustafa Barzani’s leadership, the revolution responded to Baghdad’s refusal to recognize Kurdish national rights and its oppressive policies. It also marked the emergence of the Peshmerga, Kurdish armed forces, as a symbol of resistance and a key player in Kurdish self-defense efforts.

