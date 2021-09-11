PM Barzani commemorates the 60th anniversary of the September revolution

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, issued a statement today on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the September revolution.

The statement said, "Today, we commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the glorious September Revolution under the leadership of the immortal Barzani, recalling with reverence the heroic stand of the brave Peshmerga and other fighters from the various communities of Kurdistan, who participated in this revolution that spread throughout Kurdistan and achieved many national and patriotic achievements."

"Recalling the memory of the September Revolution is a revival of the historical march in defense, struggle, sacrifice, redemption, and defending the people of Kurdistan for their existence, rights, and national identity."

Barzani continued, "Although the people of Kurdistan have always supported peaceful solutions and dialogue to obtain their national rights, they also defended them with a solid will, and one of the most important achievements of the September revolution was achieved with their steadfastness by signing the historic March 11 agreement, in which the Ba'athist regime was forced to recognize part of the national rights of the people of Kurdistan."

"As we celebrate today the eternal anniversary of the September Revolution, the Kurdistan Democratic Party proceeds with its pivotal role in leading the people of Kurdistan, protecting their constitutional achievements and safeguarding their rights", noting, "The Kurdistan Democratic Party has been for decades, and still is, a source of real hope for achieving achievements and preserving their rights."

The head of the KRG concluded, "as the Iraqi legislative elections approach, we are fully confident that the people of Kurdistan will once again renew their firm trust in the party and its patriotic message to continue the path of leadership of the people of Kurdistan, and reach more achievements for a bright tomorrow and a strong Kurdistan."