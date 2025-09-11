September Revolution: President Barzani urges unity on 64th anniversary

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called for upholding the goals and principles of the Great September Revolution, describing it as the path to securing the future and stability of the Kurdish people.

In a statement marking the 64th anniversary of the uprising, Barzani paid tribute to the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani alongside Kurdish leaders and Peshmerga fighters who took part in the revolution.

He noted that the revolt broke out during a period of oppression and deprivation, becoming “the identity and foundation of national awareness.” It gave Kurds renewed strength to rise, resist, and assert their rights, he said.

Barzani described the revolution as an umbrella for all segments of Kurdish society and a voice of courage and truth that presented Kurdistan to the world as “a living people who love peace.”

He stressed the enduring values of freedom, democracy, unity, tolerance, and coexistence, adding, “Just as the September Revolution was the revolution of all Kurdistan’s components who struggled and sacrificed for a common cause, today we must work together to safeguard our rights and achievements and lead our people to safety.”

