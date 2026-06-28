Iraqi lawyers boycott legal defense for anti-corruption detainees

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Bar Association on Sunday refused to provide legal defense for detainees held in a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown targeting officials, lawmakers, and business figures across Baghdad and several provinces.

The Association welcomed the “serious and practical steps to confront corruption,” noting that public frustration has reached a level where loss of hope has become widespread. It further viewed the campaign as a potential turning point, stating it could open “a new window” for Iraqis if matched by sustained political will to recover state assets, enforce accountability, and strengthen institutions.

Iraqi security forces carried out a wide-ranging anti-corruption operation at dawn, detaining 47 officials, politicians, businessmen, and members of parliament. Authorities expect the campaign to proceed in further phases that may reach more senior figures. The operation follows the arrest of former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan al-Jumaili, whose case remains under investigation. Officials confirmed the seizure of $10 million and 31 billion Iraqi dinars (about $23.5 million) linked to the probe.

Read more: Scoop: Iraq anti-corruption drive nets 43 suspects in first phase