Yemen's Houthis warn of further attacks on UAE

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities in the United Arab Emirates after a strike on Monday that the group said involved five ballistic missiles and several drones.

The Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said the missiles and drones had been launched at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, an oil refinery in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah area and other "sensitive" targets in the UAE.

The UAE had earlier said a Houthi attack caused explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people in Musaffah and a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi.

Source: Reuters