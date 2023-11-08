Houthis claim they downed US MQ-9 Reaper drone

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement claimed on Wednesday it shot down a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper belonging to the United States.

The organization stated on its page on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the drone in question "was carrying out hostilities in Yemeni territorial waters."

According to the statement issued on the organization's website, Houthi-affiliated Yemen Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Sare'e said that such "hostile threats" will not stop the military from conducting actions against Israel to show support for Palestine.