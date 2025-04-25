US launches a dozen airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Shafaq News/ The United States carried out a series of airstrikes on Yemen on Friday, targeting Houthi (Ansarallah),-controlled areas in Marib and Sanaa governorates, Al-Masirah TV reported.

Al-Masirah, affiliated with the Houthis, said seven airstrikes hit Madghal district in Marib, while five struck Nahm district in Sanaa. No reports of casualties or damage have been confirmed.

The strikes are part of ongoing US operations against Houthi forces, which Washington says are intended to deter attacks on "commercial shipping" in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have launched repeated missile and drone attacks on vessels since late 2023, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Despite diplomatic efforts to de-escalate, the group has pledged to continue operations until “Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza and the blockade is lifted.”

Earlier, US strikes also targeted positions in Yemen’s northwestern Hodeidah province.