Yemen: US strikes kill Abdulmalik Al-Houthi’s brother

Shafaq News/ US airstrikes in Yemen have killed several senior Houthi figures, targeting key leadership and military infrastructure, a Yemeni military spokesperson revealed on Thursday.

Colonel Waddah Al-Dobish, spokesperson for the Yemeni Joint Forces, announced on X that Abdulkhaleq Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi—brother of Houthi leader Abdulmalik Al-Houthi and commander of the Central Military Region—was among those killed. He added that other senior Houthi military officials and advisors were also struck in coordinated operations across Hodeidah, Sanaa, Saada, and Al-Jawf provinces.

This is a breaking story...