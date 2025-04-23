Airstrikes hit Yemen's Red Sea coast

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday evening, US forces carried out new airstrikes in Yemen’s northwestern Hodeidah province, according to Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

The air raids targeted the Al-Tuhaita district in southern Hodeidah, along the Red Sea coast.

⭕️عاجل⭕️الحديدة: عدوان أمريكي يستهدف بسلسلة غارات مديرية التحيتا pic.twitter.com/ML9jrnOkQ6 — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) April 23, 2025

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and the US military has not issued a statement on the incident.

Earlier today, Houthis declared it launched a missile strike targeting the Israeli city of Haifa and carried out a drone attack on Tel Aviv.

The group also claimed downing 22 US-made MQ-9 Reaper drones so far during what it refers to as the “Battle of the Promised Victory and Sacred Jihad.” In a graphic released by Al-Masirah TV, Ansarallah states that the cost of a single MQ-9 drone is approximately $32 million, bringing the total estimated value of the 22 drones to $704 million.