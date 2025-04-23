Houthis claim new attacks deep inside Israel

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for a missile strike on the Israeli city of Haifa and a drone attack on Tel Aviv.

In an official statement, the group said it had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting what it described as a “vital site” in Haifa. According to the Houthis, the missile reached its destination without interception and caused mass panic, claiming “more than two million settlers headed to shelters.”

A separate drone strike was also reported by the group, using a UAV they referred to as a “Jaffa-type,” aimed at another unspecified “vital target in Jaffa [Tel Aviv]."

The group said the attacks were carried out “in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance,” and as a protest against “the genocide committed by the Zionist enemy with American support in Gaza.”

The Israeli military acknowledged intercepting a missile launched from Yemen, following air raid sirens in multiple regions.

The Houthis have been launching attacks on Israel since October 2023. Their strikes resumed after the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire in March.