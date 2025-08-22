Houthis launch missile and drone strikes on Israel

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) carried out a series of missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the group announced on Friday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s Military Spokesperson, said the missile force launched a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile at the airport, confirming that it bypassed Israeli defense systems, forced the suspension of operations, and sent “millions of Zionists” into shelters.

Saree also reported two additional drone operations targeting what he described as a “military” and a “vital” site in the Yaffa and Ashkelon areas, asserting that all operations “successfully achieved their objectives.”

The Houthis framed the attacks as part of their campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, where the Israeli war has left over 62,000 people dead and more than 157,000 wounded since October 7, 2023, condemning what they called “crimes of genocide and starvation.” The group vowed to continue operations until what it called “the aggression and siege” on the enclave ends.

Earlier today, the Israeli army affirmed that a Houthi missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens across several areas in Israel. The missile reportedly disintegrated in midair, complicating interception attempts.