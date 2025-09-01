Israeli army downs drone from Yemen

Shafaq News – Middle East

The Israeli army announced on Monday the interception of a drone launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace.

לפני זמן קצר, יורט כלי טיס בלתי מאויש ששוגר מתימן בטרם חצה לשטח מדינת ישראל.לא הופעלו התרעות על פי מדיניות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 1, 2025

No group has claimed responsibility for the attempted attack.

Houthi (Ansarallah) declared today a military operation targeting the Israeli oil tanker Scarlet Ray in the northern Red Sea with a ballistic missile, asserting the vessel was directly hit.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported that the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet has begun taking “exceptional measures” to secure senior officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, after threats against them emerged in the wake of Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa that killed Yemen’s Houthi-aligned Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi and several ministers.

Since October 2023, the Houthis have carried out repeated drone and missile strikes against Israeli targets, declaring the operations as part of their support for Palestinians in Gaza.