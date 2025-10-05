Israel shoots down drone fired from Yemen

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Sunday, Israel's military claimed that its air defenses intercepted a drone launched from Yemen toward Israel.

In a post on X, the army alleged that the unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed, warning of falling interception fragments.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו על חדירת כלי טיס עוין במרחב אילת, חיל האוויר ככל הנראה ירט כלי טיס בלתי מאויש ששוגר מתימן.התרעות על ירי רקטות וטילים הופעלו בעקבות חשש לנפילת שברי יירוט — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 5, 2025

No casualties or damage were recorded.

Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah), who have repeatedly targeted Israel with drones and missiles in "solidarity with Gaza," have yet to comment on the incident.

The reported attack comes as US President Donald Trump advances his Gaza ceasefire plan, where Israel's war has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to the Strip's Health Ministry.

