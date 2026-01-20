Washington weighs 200% tariffs on French wine over Gaza Peace Board

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened tariffs of up to 200 percent on French wine and champagne, linking the move to reports that France’s President Emmanuel Macron is reluctant to join the proposed international “Board of Peace” on Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Miami, Trump presented trade penalties as a tool to pressure Paris into participation, arguing that Macron’s political leverage is limited, as his current term ends in May 2027 and French law prevents a third mandate. Heavy duties on major French exports, Trump suggested, could prompt a shift in France’s position. “He’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”

The “Board of Peace” is a UN Security Council–endorsed mechanism approved last November to supervise and sustain a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Trump has invited several world leaders to participate, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If enacted, the tariffs would hit one of France’s most lucrative export sectors. Macron has previously dismissed such pressure tactics, warning that any confirmed measures would trigger a “coordinated” European response to protect Europe’s economic interests.