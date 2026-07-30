US strikes dozens of IRGC targets across Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States "successfully completed a dense wave of strikes" against dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites inside Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Thursday.

The targets included military command centers, missile facilities, and drone installations. Describing the operation as an effort to reduce threats from Iran and its regional allies against US forces, commercial shipping, and Gulf States, the Command noted that more than 50,000 US troops deployed across the Middle East remain at the highest level of alert and readiness.

Iranian media and officials detailed strikes in several parts of the country. Tasnim News Agency indicated that US forces hit an area near the southern city of Kazerun in Fars province. The agency also cited loud explosions in Ahvaz, where power outages were recorded in parts of the city following the attacks.

In southwestern Iran, the deputy governor of Khuzestan province confirmed that US missile strikes targeted areas around Ahvaz, Abadan, Shadgan, and Arvand Kenar. The deputy governor of Hormozgan disclosed that three people were killed and two others injured after a strike hit a residential house in the island city of Qeshm.

The province's crisis management chief revealed that rescue teams had pulled two injured children from the rubble while continuing efforts to locate three other people believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

Jordan confirmed that it had intercepted five Iranian missiles heading toward its territory, adding that no injuries were recorded.