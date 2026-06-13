US intercepts Iranian drones targeting ships in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces destroyed multiple Iranian drones launched toward commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday, adding that traffic through the strategic waterway continued without disruption.

Iran has yet to comment on the incident.

Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2026

Two days earlier, Trump warned of further military action against Iran. Hours later, the United States launched a new round of strikes, prompting a response from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it fired 12 ballistic missiles at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, and reported strikes on 18 US military targets, including Kuwait's Ali Al-Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber air bases and Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base.