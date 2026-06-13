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US intercepts Iranian drones targeting ships in Hormuz

US intercepts Iranian drones targeting ships in Hormuz
2026-06-13T05:47:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces destroyed multiple Iranian drones launched toward commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday, adding that traffic through the strategic waterway continued without disruption.

Iran has yet to comment on the incident.

Two days earlier, Trump warned of further military action against Iran. Hours later, the United States launched a new round of strikes, prompting a response from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it fired 12 ballistic missiles at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, and reported strikes on 18 US military targets, including Kuwait's Ali Al-Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber air bases and Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base.

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