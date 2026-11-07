US disables ship attempting to breach Iran blockade

US disables ship attempting to breach Iran blockade
2026-11-07T21:32:18+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday after its crew repeatedly attempted to breach the naval blockade imposed on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The strike disabled the cargo ship after US forces instructed its crew to move away from the targeted areas. According to CENTCOM, the vessel had attempted to leave territorial waters after visiting an Iranian port.

Separately, IRNA reported explosions in Jask, while a correspondent for Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB, reported similar sounds there and in Qeshm, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas. The broadcaster said it was not yet known whether the sounds resulted from an attack or shots fired at vessels that had failed to comply with orders in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said two oil tankers had struck mines and caught fire after allegedly attempting to use unauthorized routes with their navigation and tracking systems switched off.

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