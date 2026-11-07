Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government, following parliamentary elections in which 67 lawmakers recommended him for the position.

The Israeli presidency said Herzog met separately with Eisenkot and current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and informed both of his decision. Eisenkot is scheduled to formally receive the mandate on Sunday, November 8, and will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible extension of up to 14 additional days.

According to the election results, Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats, while the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot won 48. Arab parties collectively secured 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported on Saturday that protesters had gathered at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv, calling for a change of government and the formation of a coalition that includes Arab parties.

The demonstrations came after Netanyahu called for a national unity government comprising parties from the national camp and Zionist parties. He warned against “forming a government dependent on forces he accused of supporting Hamas, referring to the Arab parties.”

Arab parties collectively won 19 seats in the elections for the 26th Knesset, held on October 27.