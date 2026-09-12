Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has diverted 100 commercial vessels over the past 60 days, resuming “the steel wall blockade against Iran,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

No vessel had crossed the blockade without US authorization, CENTCOM added, noting that “American service members remain laser-focused on this mission.”

CENTCOM forces have redirected 100 commercial vessels over the past 60 days since America 🇺🇸 resumed the steel wall blockade against Iran. ZERO ships have passed through the blockade without U.S. forces allowing. American service members remain laser focused on this mission. pic.twitter.com/tIV2fvtuG6 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 12, 2026

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply this week, with seven vessels recorded transiting the maritime gateway on Thursday, down from 11 the previous day and below the 10-day average of 15, according to preliminary data from ship-tracking firm Kpler.

Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil passes, has remained largely closed under Iranian restrictions since Feb. 28, following the joint US-Israel war on Iran. The corridor briefly reopened after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) took effect on June 18, but closed again amid renewed military escalation, with Tehran maintaining that the waterway remains under Iranian control. US President Donald Trump, however, says the waterway is “open and operating.”

Read more: US limits Hormuz protection after Iranian attacks