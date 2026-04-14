Guterres backs maritime rights as EU criticizes US blockade on Iran

Shafaq News- New York/ Brussels

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that the escalating crisis in the Middle East has “no military solution,” calling for restraint and renewed diplomacy.

On X, Guterres stressed respect for international navigation rights, including in the Strait of Hormuz, and urged adherence to international law, while emphasizing the need to preserve the ceasefire and resume negotiations amid indications that US-Iran talks may restart. “Peace agreements require persistent engagement and political will.”

There is no military solution to the crisis in the Middle East.Serious negotiations must resume.The ceasefire must be preserved – and extended as necessary.And international navigational rights & freedoms – including in the Strait of Hormuz – must be respected by all… pic.twitter.com/Edijbyq2PL — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 14, 2026

European Council President Antonio Costa, meanwhile, criticized the US-imposed blockade on Iran, warning that such measures risk intensifying tensions. In remarks to CNN, he pointed to the possibility of reaching a framework to address the situation around the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command earlier indicated that no vessels breached the blockade during its first 24 hours. US President Donald Trump had announced the blockade to curb Iran’s oil exports by targeting shipping to and from Iranian ports. The Wall Street Journal estimated the disruption could cost about $435 million per day, while Iran warned that no port in the Gulf or the Sea of Oman would remain safe if its ports were targeted.