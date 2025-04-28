US Navy jet fell into Red Sea hours after Houthi claim

Shafaq News/ A US Navy fighter jet and a tow tractor fell into the Red Sea during operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, the Navy announced on Monday.

According to an official statement, the F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 1, was being towed inside the hangar bay when control was lost, sending both the aircraft and the tow tractor overboard. All personnel were accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

The Navy also confirmed that the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group remains fully capable of carrying out its missions. The group includes the flagship USS Harry S. Truman, nine squadrons from Carrier Air Wing 1, three guided-missile destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 28, and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg.

Earlier today, Yemen’s Houthi movement announced it had targeted the USS Harry S. Truman and its escort ships during operations in the Red Sea.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, Houthi forces have launched multiple missile and drone attacks toward Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, declaring support for Palestinians amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The US military campaign, launched on March 15, 2025, aims to deter Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.