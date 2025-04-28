Red Sea clash: Houthis attack US carrier

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced on Monday they attacked the US aircraft carrier "USS Truman" and its escort vessels in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the group said the attacks were carried out in response to the United States committing "two massacres," one in Sanaa and another at a migrant detention center in Saada, where 60 African migrants were killed and 65 others wounded.

According to the group, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles were launched during the operation, forcing the US carrier to "retreat to the far north of the Red Sea." The Houthis vowed to continue targeting US naval forces in the Red and Arabian Seas "until the aggression on Yemen stops."

The Houthis also announced a separate drone strike on a "vital Israeli target" in Ashkelon using a "Yafa-type drone," linking the operation to their declared support for Gaza.

