Shafaq News- Washington

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has resigned after 18 months in the post, the White House said Monday, the latest in a string of departures among senior US defense officials under President Donald Trump.

The White House gave no reason for his exit, though sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that it followed months of tension between Driscoll and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

An Army official, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said Driscoll discussed the state of the Army with Trump and then submitted his resignation. The official gave no further detail, and the Pentagon referred questions to the Army.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly credited Driscoll with strengthening the Army's readiness, supporting talks between Russia and Ukraine, and advancing Trump's agenda, and said the service was stronger than when he took office. She did not address the reported friction with Hegseth.

The resignation follows months of upheaval in the Army's top ranks. Hegseth abruptly removed the service's senior uniformed officer, Gen. Randy George, in April, and its commander for Europe and Africa, Gen. Christopher Donahue, stepped down in June. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who has risen quickly under Hegseth, is now acting chief of staff. The turnover has reached beyond the Army: in April, the Pentagon announced the departure of Navy Secretary John Phelan, the first head of a military service to leave in Trump's second term.

The exit also came after the Army rolled back a drone modernization program Driscoll had championed. Under LaNeve, a Europe-based unit that had been building its own drones was ordered to halt the effort and return to a conventional infantry role, officials said in August.

An Iraq War veteran and former technology investor, Driscoll served as an armor officer from 2007 to 2011 and deployed to Iraq. The Senate confirmed him in February 2025 by a vote of 66 to 28.

The White House did not name a successor.